A Luton nursery school is celebrating an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.

Ofsted inspector Lisa Smith, said children at Putteridge Community Nursery were exceptionally happy.

She said they “have an exceedingly positive approach to their learning. Staff, who are highly passionate about their role, welcome children into the nursery. They are warm and responsive towards the children's needs. They help them feel safe and secure in their environment.

“Children's learning is woven through everything they do by the knowledgeable staff. Children's interests lead the planning of activities with staff skilfully supporting children's next steps in their learning.”

She described the quality of teaching as exceptional with staff knowledgeable on the skills children already know and use this to support future learning.

She said: “All children in the nursery, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those who speak English as an additional language, make phenomenal progress. Staff are highly attuned to children's needs. Interventions are quickly put into place, including visual prompts to help individual learning needs. Support plans use children's interests to provide achievable goals, which are regularly reviewed. All staff understand them, maximising all children's potential.”

Miss Smith said the management team and staff have built superb partnerships with the local schools. They work together to create school readiness targets, helping children learn the skills they need for starting school.

"They make adaptions to support an even better transition period. For those children with SEND, plans are put in place early to support transitions. This ensures consistency and continuity of care and learning, ensuring all children transition to school well,” she said.

“Parents are highly enthusiastic about the nursery. They praise the staff team for ensuring their children make progress in their time there. Parents praise the 'over and above' support the nursery provides to children and their families.

“They are thrilled with the information they gain about their children's development and know how they can support their learning even further at home. Parents admit to 'being sad' when they think of their children leaving the nursery.

“The manager and deputy are extremely passionate about the service the nursery provides. They reflect continuously with staff to ensure they are providing children with a rich set of learning experiences. The manager motivates staff to learn new skills and continue their professional development. Staff comment that they are well supported and 'could not wish to work for a better team'.”

Ms Smith said: “The setting has a strong culture of safeguarding. All staff are highly trained, and staff reflect and discuss safeguarding as part of everyday practice. Staff are very knowledgeable on the signs and symptoms of abuse and know to refer any concerns they may have about a child to the appropriate safeguarding team. Staff understand the wider issues in society that can have an impact on children, including radical and extreme views and behaviours.”