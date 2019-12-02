Luton nursery staff 'stay awake' to raise money for mental health charity

Seven practitioners from a Luton nursery took part in a sponsored 'stay awake' challenge to raise money for Mind.

Gemma Bell, Jade Mead, Debbie Akerman, Eama Rafiq, B Nolan, Steph Neville and Claire Irwin from Seabrook Day Nursery, in Lewsey Road, stayed awake all night at the nursery and raised £277.50 for the mental health charity.

Sponsored 'stay awake' to raise money for Mind

The group passed the time by taking part in activities such as plate spinning and hide and seek.

Seabrook Day Nursery Team Leader, Gemma Bell, said: "It was a real challenge to stay awake through the night but the sense of team spirit kept us going.

"We are delighted to be donating this money to Mind, which will go towards funding vital services such as their telephone support line.”

Seabrook Day Nursery has adopted Mind for a year-long fundraising drive, the charity offers specialised services, advice and support to those living with a mental health problem.