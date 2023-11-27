Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two outstanding nurses in Luton have received the prestigious Queen's Nurse (QN) title for their contributions to healthcare.

The Queen's Nurse title is a mark of their commitment to nursing excellence and patient care and enables the holder to access a supportive professional network, developmental programmes, bursaries and learning and leadership opportunities.

Alex McGarvey and Janet Thornley have both demonstrated remarkable dedication to healthcare innovation and quality improvement.

Alex, Nurse Partner at Lea Vale Medical Group and GPN Lead for Luton, began her journey with the Queen's Nursing Institute (QNi) in 2021 when she established a virtual coffee morning for homebound patients with complex care needs. The QNi provided valuable support, helping her shape this project to benefit patients in need.

Janet, Strategic Primary Care Nurse Lead, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, has been recognised for her work in developing the national CARE Programme.

The CARE Programme supports primary care colleagues to strengthen their leadership skills to establish population health projects that will improve patient health outcomes and help shape services.

