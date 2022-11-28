A Luton apprentice nursing assistant is in the running for a top award.

Niall Hutton, who works at HC-One’s Capwell Grange Care Home, is a finalist at the National Apprenticeship Award 2022 taking place on Wednesday, after winning the Rising Star Award at the East Midlands Regional Awards.

Advertisement

Niall started his advanced level apprenticeship in January 2020 working as a care assistant and progressing into the role of senior care assistant. He hopes to continue his career in social care and move onto a Nursing Degree Apprenticeship.

Niall will find out if he has won on Wednesday

Area Director, Kathyrn Sygrove, who nominated Niall for the award, said: “Niall has really excelled within his different roles over the years and has shown a great deal of dedication to Capwell Grange and his apprenticeship. He is putting his training into practice consistently, and really helps to make a difference in our residents’ lives.

"Niall has also been instrumental in putting in new processes and initiatives which helped the service win ‘Service for the year’ in Luton”. Apprenticeship opportunities at HC-One are offered to newly recruited and existing colleagues to help develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence, with a range of topics on offer.”

Advertisement