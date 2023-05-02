A Luton ‘paperboy’ is celebrating his landmark 80th birthday – and his family couldn’t be prouder.

Jeff Williams, a former prison officer and Army soldier, has been a paper boy in Bushmead since retiring at 72.

Jeff was born in Newport, South Wales and served in the Army for 22 years, before pursuing a career in the Civil Service for over 30 years and moving to Luton. And he will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Friday (May 5).

Jeff pictured with his wife, Diane

Jeff has been married to his wife Diane for 56 years, and they have two daughters and a Grandson called Alfie.

Daughter Lisa said: “Once he retired he found it quite difficult as he had worked his whole life so he volunteered for in charity shops – and then a paperboy let the local newsagent down and he stepped in to cover and carried on ever since.

"His customers say how he makes them laugh with his jokes and is always on time with the papers, he arrives early for work every day sometimes arriving before the papers have made it to the newsagent.