Luton paperboy celebrates his 80th birthday - after taking up the job at the age of 72
A Luton ‘paperboy’ is celebrating his landmark 80th birthday – and his family couldn’t be prouder.
Jeff Williams, a former prison officer and Army soldier, has been a paper boy in Bushmead since retiring at 72.
Jeff was born in Newport, South Wales and served in the Army for 22 years, before pursuing a career in the Civil Service for over 30 years and moving to Luton. And he will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Friday (May 5).
Jeff has been married to his wife Diane for 56 years, and they have two daughters and a Grandson called Alfie.
Daughter Lisa said: “Once he retired he found it quite difficult as he had worked his whole life so he volunteered for in charity shops – and then a paperboy let the local newsagent down and he stepped in to cover and carried on ever since.
"His customers say how he makes them laugh with his jokes and is always on time with the papers, he arrives early for work every day sometimes arriving before the papers have made it to the newsagent.
“We have amazing memories of our dad with our family holidays, where we always had fun times together – and he has run several marathons so we would always support him as a family. We couldn’t be prouder of our dad, he is an amazing dad and grandad, who has worked hard his entire life. We are very proud of how incredible he is and look forward to celebrating his birthday.”