Luton pensioners urged to check eligibility as over £170m of benefits going unclaimed in town

An elderly man handles in his pension book at the post office. Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

People aged over 65 in Luton are being urged to check their eligibility and apply to the Department for Work and Pensions for Pension Credit before December 21 to get the Winter Fuel allowance.

This comes as the council estimates there are over £170m of benefits going unclaimed in Luton – including Universal Credit, Child Benefit, Carer’s Allowance and Warm Home Discounts.

Luton Borough Council is calling on friends and family members of people of pensionable age to encourage them to check if they can claim.

Pension Credit gives extra money to help those over State Pension age and on a low income with living costs.

The application takes less than 20 minutes to fill out, and anyone who makes a successful claim for Pension Credit before 21 December will receive both backdated Pension Credit and a Winter Fuel Payment.

Click here to check your eligibility and start an application.

Councillor Rob Roche, Cabinet Member for Finance, Housing and Revenues and Benefits, said: “We know that thousands of Luton residents are not yet in receipt of Pension Credit who should be. With December 21 approaching, I urge those over 65 to check if you are eligible for Pension Credit and if you are then apply, as it unlocks a range of benefits including the Winter Fuel Payment.

“Pension Credit acts as gateway benefit, so not only is it worth £3,900 per year on average, it means that people who are eligible may also qualify for help with housing costs such as rent and council tax as well as energy bills.”