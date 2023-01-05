Generous Luton people have put the town in the top three when it come to charity giving.

According to fundraising platform JustGiving, over half a billion pounds was raised for 23,000 charities and good causes in 2022 in the UK.

Advertisement

Pages created to support Ukraine garnered the most donations, with over 21,000 pages set up and a staggering £52 million raised.

Isabella Brannigan

This was followed by those taking part in the London Marathon, who collectively helped raise over £40 million, which is the most ever raised on the platform for the marathon.

And when looking at which areas of the UK donate the most to good causes, Luton took third place, with Bristol taking the top spot and nearby Bedford coming second.

Advertisement

Over 850,000 new crowdfunding and fundraising pages were set up throughout the course of the year.

Ten years old Isabella Brannigan was one Luton success story, raising £500 for Keech Hospice Care and the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust hospital in 2022 by walking the length of Hadrian’s Wall.

Advertisement

In the past she’s cycled the Leeds-Liverpool Canal and completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, raising £4,100 for The Royal British Legion.

The Love Luton RunFest raised over £2,000 last year for the Keeping Luton Warm campaign.

Advertisement

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “The generosity shown and the incredible lengths that people go to in order to raise funds for charities and good causes is astonishing.