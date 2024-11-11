Luton people invited to contribute to town history video at info event
The Luton I Remember: Past, Present And Future aims to capture an ‘intimate portrait’ of the town, using memories and footage from the past.
The project is supported by the University of Bedfordshire and produced by Moving Image Luton CIC.
The group wants contributors to share their connections to people or places in Luton to help build a picture of the town and shape the video.
Moving Image Luton CIC said: “Our aim is to create an intimate portrait of Luton from the perspective of ordinary Lutonians of all ages and backgrounds, bringing together friends, families, younger and older people.”
The event will start at 5.30pm on Thursday (November 14) at the Luton Campus of the University of Bedfordshire, in Room A012a/b.
Click here to book your free spot.
