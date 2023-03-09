Luton people take matters into their own hands to fill potholes due to 'backlog' of road resurfacing

File photo of a pothole

Residents have been patching up some of their local potholes in Luton, a meeting heard.

But it would be impractical for such activity to be widespread as public liability insurance issues could arise, the borough council’s executive was told.

Labour South councillor Fatima Begum presented a report on the local authority’s work programme for integrated transport, highway maintenance and street lighting.

“It sets out work undertaken on the highway asset through a five-year programme of highways capital work,” she explained.

“The programme supports the climate change agenda and improved air quality by supporting active travel and managing traffic jams.”

Labour Leagrave councillor Maria Lovell revealed she found out that some residents are repairing the potholes themselves, suggesting that would be unhelpful for the local authority.

Highways asset manager Mark Aaronson agreed, saying: “You can’t guarantee the quality of the work if they fix a pothole. The other aspect is public liability insurance.

“If they’re repairing holes for the council and get knocked over, we’re in trouble. We’ll have to speak to our insurance team.”

Deputy borough council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Aslam Khan inquired about the quality of the resurfacing locally and its financial impact.

“Can we look at different techniques and materials, so we save money over the long-term?” he asked.

Mr Aaronson replied: “There are a few challenges around road resurfacing throughout the country, with years of under investment in the network.

“In Luton, we provided some extra money last year and this year, but that takes time to filter through. This needs to be sustained over a number of years.

“You’ve a backlog of roads which need resurfacing. We also need to invest in roads which don’t quite need resurfacing to prolong their lives.

“This involves using more cost-effective methods of intervening earlier in the carriageway surface life cycle to prevent more expensive resurfacing in the future.

“We’ve not escaped the potholes, but are faring better than some of our neighbouring authorities,” he added.

“Unfortunately, with the number of potholes reported during the last two months, we’ve filled some with temporary tarmac which will usually be followed up with a patch.

“That’s not economic and isn’t the way to manage a highway network. We need to invest in preventing them developing and in resurfacing.”

Labour Saints councillor Javed Hussain asked where road restraint systems are proposed.

Mr Aaronson explained: “We did a survey of our central reservation crash barriers in 2019.

“We delivered a programme in Telford Way, Stopsley Way and Hatters Way. And we’ve some investments in Capability Green, New Airport Way, Airport Way and Sedgwick Road, as well as some parapet replacements on Park Viaduct and they’re all not fit for purpose.

“That’s why we’ve submitted a capital bid for the investment, which should ensure our road restraint systems are safe going forward.”

Portfolio holder for infrastructure and transport councillor Begum thanked the officers , saying: “Potholes are a big issue. We’re underfunded and understaffed, so they’re doing the best they can.”

