Luton photographers bring 'magic and fairy-dust' to town for a good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A photography studio in Luton is bringing a ‘world of imagination’ to Luton with its upcoming fundraiser.

Photographer Anita Mason and Oakley Studios are once again teaming up for the ‘Original Fairy Experience’ – which will be running on February 17 to 19, and May 18 to 19 at the studio on Emerald Road, Luton. This year, they will be donating a portion of the funds to The Little Feet Appeal for Bedfordshire Hospitals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakley’s David Doyle said: “We chose Little Feet Appeal as we feel it relates to the subject matter which is very close to our hearts, i.e babies and their families. This is the perfect chance to create lasting memories and we are proud to be supporting this meaningful cause.

The Original Fairy Experience at Oakley Studios, Luton.

"We feel truly honoured and humbled to be able to work with Bedfordshire Hospitals. We are looking forward to continuing this relationship with them for many years to come.”

The trio, which consists of David, Anita, and Sue Doyle, have held the event at the Emerald Road studio for seven years and previously ran the experience for Keech Hospice patients. David added: “Some children had life-limiting illnesses and some were recovering from treatment or going through treatment. This was a truly humbling experience for all of our team.”

Anita first developed the concept over 25 years ago, after her son made a recovery from a cancer diagnosis – she has since supported children’s cancer charities over the years. Anita said: “I am thrilled to be able to continue with my support of charities and this connection with babies and their families is an extension of what I have been involved with over many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I love creating a world where children can step into the magical realm of fairies and elves. It's about capturing the spirit of childhood and creating lasting memories."

The experience includes hand-embellished costumes, which are provided, and the studio is transformed into a ‘Fairyland’ for the shoot.

David said: “When Anita first discussed coming to us with the Fairy Experience, we had never really covered themed photography shoots at our Studio, but now that we have become involved with these shoots, we enjoy the whole process.

"The children who come along for the shoots are just bursting with excitement and we’ve had many little fairies literally bouncing up and down because they are so excited. Seeing the children in their outfits walk into the studio and see the fairy glen for the first time, with all the animals, the pond, the flowers, and everything else, is a favourite moment of ours. It is magical.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

David added: “I think the children love the whole thing of choosing their dresses and parents enjoy seeing their children excited and seeing them transform into magical outfits with flowers in their hair and once the wings are added the transformation is a sight to behold.

“We have Gillie Shirts for the older boys and our little elves are just as catered for with gorgeous little outfits to wear.”