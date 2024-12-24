Luton player unwraps huge £50K jackpot just days before Christmas at Mecca Bingo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Luton player unwrapped a huge £50K jackpot just days before Christmas at Mecca Bingo.

The lucky winner scooped the reward on December 15 whilst playing on the National Bingo Game, using one of the clubs’ electronic Max tablets.

The win marks the third £50k jackpot that bingo caller, Kat Anderson, has given away since she started working at the town’s club in 2022.

And the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is the third player to have hit the £50k jackpot at Luton this year – and is a regular customer at the Skimpot Road venue.

Caller Kat Anderson, from Mecca Bingo Luton, said: “The whole club was eager for the National Game to start, and when the full house claim came in on the 15th call, I just couldn’t believe it. The customer burst into tears and the whole club was alight with excitement.

“It’s the third time I’ve given away the incredible £50,000 national jackpot. It’s such a magical feeling to be able to give somebody that prize. I was standing in for a colleague who had lost their voice – now customers think I’m their lucky charm.”

The game sees bingo clubs across the UK link up to play and the fabulous £50k prize is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Kat added: “The winner came over and hugged me and then rang her husband – he misheard her and just couldn’t believe it when she repeated how much she’d won.”

Mark Jervis, general manager at Mecca Bingo Luton commented on the win: “The £50k National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration.

"This is the third time that Kat has made one of our players £50,000 richer in the last 19 months, and now everyone wants to know when she’s calling.”

To find out more about Mecca Luton, including sessions, festive parties and upcoming events, click here.

The National Bingo Game is played across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well a club prize on every game. The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day, 364 days a year at all Mecca Clubs.