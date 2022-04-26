Luton podcast giving youngsters a voice to release newest episode tomorrow

The podcast goes live on Wednesday

Mary Seacole Housing Association has been working with Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) helping young people get their voices heard through its Youth Voices ("What's the Narrative") Podcast.

A new episode will be released on Wednesday April 27 at noon on the association’s social media platforms and VERU's youtube page.

A spokesman for Mary Secole said: “This podcast contains a discussion between young people who live in Luton and unpacks their thoughts on if we all have the same 24 hours and can we all accomplish the same achievements in this timeframe.”

The first Youth Voices podcast was broadcast last year when youngsters discussed child sexual exploitation and grooming with Lisa Robinson and Roseann Taylor from the Bedfordshire VERU.

Other topics include young people’s mental health, rights and opportunities, and the launch of VERU’s youth panel.