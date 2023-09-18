Watch more videos on Shots!

A poet living in Luton has published a new book including poems inspired by Bedfordshire.

The book, I don't know what language I dream in, is set to be released on Thursday (September 21) and includes 27 poems.

Author Taher Adel began writing poetry 17 years ago, and fully embraced it after completing his Masters in Creative Writing and Poetry at the University of East Anglia five years ago.

He said: “Growing up in Britain and drawing from my unique heritage, much of my work delves into the intricacies of dual identity and the nuances of language. The inspiration for this collection emerged five years ago with the birth of my son. Through him, I explored the gradual erosion of the mother tongue across generations, the preservation of culture, and the evolution of a new identity.

"Hailing from Bahraini roots, I spent my formative years in London before relocating to Luton seven years ago. This move marked a pivotal moment in my poetic journey, with Luton's tapestry of cultures and heritage mirroring London's vibrant diversity. Here, I witnessed both the beauty and challenges faced by those navigating dual identities.”

Taher added: “Luton has been both my muse and sanctuary, offering a respite from the relentless pace of metropolitan life. It gifted me the tranquility to pen themes close to my heart and has been the backdrop against which I've watched my son thrive.”

Taher stated that it was essential he aligned with a publisher who championed emerging poets. He said: “I've always envisioned this collection being brought to life by a publisher with a specialisation in poetry. The idea of self-publishing never truly resonated with me for this particular collection. Thankfully, I found that synergy with Burning Eye Books.

Taher also believes that there is potential for the expansion of writing opportunities within Luton and Bedfordshire. He said: “Currently, I'm collaborating with various individuals and organizations in Luton to amplify poetry from grassroots to community-wide levels.

“Luton inherently possesses an artistic spirit, and it's crucial that we cultivate more avenues for the arts, particularly for writers. By establishing platforms and art residencies, we can enable writers to create works intrinsically linked with Luton's rich history.”