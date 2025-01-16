Luton poet unveils new work to inspire connection to landscape and heritage of the Chilterns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acclaimed Luton poet Lee Nelson has produced a set of nine poems to encourage people to get in touch with nature and local landscape.

The work, unveiled by The Chilterns National Landscape and Revoluton Arts, was created after Lee invited people to participate in two events exploring the landscape and heritage of the Chilterns. This included a visit to Barton Hills Nature Reserve, discovering the chalk springs, and a storytelling circle at Waulud’s Bank, an ancient monument at Marsh Farm.

People shared memories, stories and experiences prompted by the local landscape in and around Luton that have shaped Lee’s poetry.

His new collection of nine poems was inspired by visits to the Chilterns as a child and his more recent visits with his own son and community groups from his hometown of Luton.

One of Lee Nelson's community workshop in the Chiltern's National Landscape last year

Lee was commissioned to create the new work as part of the ground-breaking Arts Council England and Defra funded Nature Calling programme.

He said: “From the beginning I had an idea of the basics of what I wanted the poems to say. It was important that things not be too much from one point of view – the intention is to draw people out (to the countryside near Luton) to see for themselves and being told that some old geezer knows better what they should be looking at is unlikely to achieve much in that direction.”

Lee’s poems will frame the next stage of the Nature Calling project – Luton Henge.

Inspired by the Chilterns landscape, its ancient rituals and structures, and celebrating culture in Luton today, artist Matt Rosier will create a new community monument and outdoor gathering space.

Alongside Lee’s work the National Landscapes Association is also releasing new work by BBC 6 Music favourite, Manchester’s OneDa, MOBO award-winning Still Shadey, Dorset based poet and author Louisa Adjoa Parker, and up and coming poet Ayesha Chouglay. The work inspires and reflects on new feelings of connection to England’s most iconic places.

Lindsey Pugh, chief executive and creative director of Revoluton Arts said: “It is an honour and a joy to platform Luton’s creative talent in our work at Revoluton.

“Lee Nelson’s artistry and passion shines bright through this powerful poetry collection, paying tribute to Luton’s incredible natural landscapes. Bringing creatives and communities together to co-create work inspired by Luton’s cultural heritage is central to our mission. We are delighted to be working with Chilterns National Landscape to connect communities with Luton’s landscape in inspiring new ways.’’

John Watkins, Chief Executive of the National Landscapes Association, said: “I’m thrilled with the quality and range of written and spoken pieces we’re releasing today as part of the Nature Calling programme. The pieces are incredibly poignant, they are moving and meaningful and beautifully conjure up what the writers felt and thought whilst in a National Landscape. ”