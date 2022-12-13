The drug can be administered by police

A woman who had overdosed in Luton was saved after a police officer administered the first use of a lifesaving nasal spray.

The quick-thinking officer gave the woman two shots of the spray on Friday (December 9) – preventing her from slipping into a cardiac arrest.

Naloxone, the nasal spray used and carried by Bedfordshire Police frontline officers, is a medication which if used quickly can reverse the impact of an opiate overdose.

Once given, it typically has an effect within two to five minutes and lasts for between 20-40 minutes, allowing time for paramedics to arrive.

Paramedics on the scene commended the efforts of the officer, saying it had saved the woman’s life.

The use of Naloxone has traditionally been given as an injection by medical staff, but the new product is small, simple to administer and easy to carry, meaning officers can carry the lifesaving tool as part of their regular equipment.

Acting Sergeant Christopher Dougherty who administered the nasal spray said: “Using Naloxone for the first time in any situation would be daunting but, in this scenario, I was prepared and used the tools on my uniform just like any other officer would.

“I now know first-hand how effective this nasal spray is and will continue to advocate its use whilst it’s piloted in force and hopefully becomes a permanent piece of equipment we carry.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dani Bailey from Bedfordshire Police’s drug lead said: “This is a tremendous result and the first of many lifesaving stories we’ll be hearing and sharing, I’m sure.

“Nasal Naloxone is a simple and cost-effective tool which will help our officers to respond to medical emergencies while other blue light colleagues make their way to the scene.

“We have worked closely with the local drug and alcohol services to implement the pilot, which is part of a wider initiative to deliver reductions in the rate of drug-related deaths, drug-related offending and increase access to support for those who need it.”