Luton police uncover £1m cannabis factories
More than a £1m worth of cannabis plants have been taken off Luton’s streets after a police raid last week.
Seven people were arrested and 1,200 cannabis plants removed and destroyed after two cannabis factories were uncovered in the town.
Detectives secured charges on five people and safeguarded two women after the raid.
A police spokesman said: “We know from experience that the organised production of cannabis is linked to violence, exploitation, and a host of other criminal acts. It’s vital that we apprehend those involved and ensure they can’t operate in our communities. Growing and selling cannabis is not only illegal but can also generate funds for gangs to use in other criminal enterprises.
“If you have concerns about suspicious activity in your area, please report it to us online or tell us if you see any officers in your area. Your report really does help our officer’s crackdown on crime. https://orlo.uk/RNEhA