Mors than £1m worth of cannabis plants was recovered

Seven people were arrested and 1,200 cannabis plants removed and destroyed after two cannabis factories were uncovered in the town.

Detectives secured charges on five people and safeguarded two women after the raid.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “We know from experience that the organised production of cannabis is linked to violence, exploitation, and a host of other criminal acts. It’s vital that we apprehend those involved and ensure they can’t operate in our communities. Growing and selling cannabis is not only illegal but can also generate funds for gangs to use in other criminal enterprises.