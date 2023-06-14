News you can trust since 1891
You may have even heard him humming a preview
Olivia Preston
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

A Luton postman has released a dancehall song after coming up with the track while delivering letters.

Simon, who goes by Another Hustle, has been producing music since his youth and had been humming the tune on his rounds when his song, ’Special Delivery’ began to take shape.

He said: "I had the idea came to me while I was on my rounds. I was humming the melody and an idea sort of came about. I've got a studio at home, so I produced the beat around the idea."

Pictured: Anotherhustle in his uniformPictured: Anotherhustle in his uniform
Once he had the basis of his track, Another Hustle reached out to dancehall icon, Stylo G, on Instagram to see if he wants to collaborate. He explained: "I wasn't sure if he was gonna get back to me, to be honest. But he replied. I sent him the song and he really liked it.”

The cheeky tune speaks about an upcoming romantic liaison and has what Another Hustle says is a 'sexy reggae sound'. Simon has a music video which was filmed around the town coming out next month.

He said: “It was shot in Luton so you might notice some roads that it was on. The post office footage was in the actual post office in Bedford for that part."

Another Hustle hopes to bring out two EPs with the other music he has and has his eye on new artists to work with. The song, ‘Special Delivery’ is out now on Spotify and Apple Music, while the video will be released later this month.

