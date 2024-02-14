Luton postmaster who met the Queen in recognition of his charity work marks 30 years in the role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Luton postmaster is celebrating a landmark 30 years in the role at his Beech Hill Post Office.

Maqsood Anwar took over from his father, Choudhry Mohamed Sharif, on Valentine’s Day in 1994, and the Beech Hill Post Office has been owned by the Anwar family since 1981.

Maqsood, who has been presented with a Post Office 30 Years’ Long Service Award, said: “I had just finished university when my father brought the Post office, but due to his bad health, I ended up helping him until he passed away in 1994.

"It was my responsibility to look after my mother and I took over as sub-postmaster. My favourite part of this job is that you are at the heart of the community, helping people with many problems, advising them, and serving them with respect and dignity.

He added: “The area has changed since 1981, we’ve seen many changes and seen young kids grow up, get married, and now their kids are getting married, and the memories are the best part.”

Maqsood and his wife Farzana have since doubled the size of the post office, and every month they collect around £2,000 in donations for the local food bank.

Maqsood said: “The post office and mosque collect donations and food and try to get items that the food bank requires, like sugar, food tins, custard, baby food, etc. It is our duty to help and we are grateful that we are in a position to do so.

"My community is good at supporting those in need. The cost of living crisis has hit hard so people want to help in whatever ways we can.”

He added: “The post office and store stayed open throughout the pandemic, whilst many other shops, were closed as we know how important the post office and being able to buy groceries locally was to the community.”