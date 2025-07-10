Luton pre-school told it Requires Improvement following Ofsted inspection

A pre-school in Luton has been told it requires improvement following its latest inspection by Ofsted.

Pebbles Pre-School in Wedgewood Road, was inspected on June 9 and told it requires improvement in the following four categories: The quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development; and Leadership and management.

However, inspectors found arrangements for safeguarding were effective with an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.

And it marks a slight improvement from the result of its previous inspection on January 9, 2025, when it was found to be Inadequate.

The report stated: “Children are warmly greeted by the manager and staff as they arrive at nursery. Children develop secure attachments with their key person. Babies are gently supported through transitions of sleep and play. Older children are confident to explore the activities the staff have prepared for them.

"This supports children to feel safe and secure. Staff know the children well. They understand their needs and how to support them to engage in play with their friends. They can identify current learning and next steps, especially for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“However, the quality of the curriculum is not yet good.

“Staff do not focus enough on what they want children to learn from activities and there are inconsistencies in the quality of teaching and interactions from staff.

“Children do not consistently benefit from the intended learning. That said, the provider recognises where they need to implement further improvements and has a plan in place to help raise the quality of the provision.”

To meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage, the provider must support staff to implement the curriculum intent so that activities focus more precisely on the skills children need to learn and improve staffing arrangements and ensure that staff are deployed effectively, so that all children get the support they need to help them make good progress.

The school, founded in 2017, caters for children from birth to age four, with 35 children on the roll. There are 11 staff.

The report acknowledged: "The provider and the team have worked hard since the last inspection to improve their curriculum for children.

"They have designed a curriculum with the intention of helping all children to make good progress in their learning.

“However, the implementation of the curriculum is not yet fully embedded to consistently meet the needs of all children.

"When teaching is successfully implemented by staff, children show a good attitude to learning and engage well."

The school declined to comment.