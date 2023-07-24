Luton primary school creates its own art gallery after being inspired by the National Gallery.

Beechwood Primary School invited students to take part in the ‘take-one-picture’ idea by creating artwork based on 'Surprised' by Henri Rousseau.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Gallery scheme runs every year, focussing on a different artist and piece of artwork. And despite not submitting their work to the gallery this year, Beechwood chose to follow the same procedure.

Students at Beechwood Primary view the art gallery

Sharon Matear, a teacher at the primary, said: “Following a school wide survey, the children shared with us that many have not experienced the Arts first hand. We provide many trips, including theatre sessions for our children and wanted to give them the opportunity to experience presenting work in art gallery too. Each year group have chosen a style and responded to the pictured 'Surprise!'. They have used techniques such as: lenticular, print, photography, sketching, trompe l'oeil and dance.”