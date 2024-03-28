Luton primary school hosts ‘wonderful’ first talent show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a primary school in Luton showcased their marvellous skills in a recent talent show.

Leagrave Primary School held its first talent show and the final acts were voted through by children and staff. Saima Arif, Year 2 teacher and music lead at the school said: “Pupils were notified about an upcoming talent show and were asked to practice over the Christmas holidays ready for auditions when they come back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Children then auditioned in class where they were filtered by the class teachers. I then held auditions with another member of staff and filtered them further. I selected some pupils per year group and we held the semi-final.”

Pupils at Leagrave Primary School got involved in the school's first talent show.

The final took place yesterday (March 27), and the four acts were a Year 3 child performing a solo act, a group performance in Year 4 consisting of three girls and one boy, a Year 5 solo performance, and a Year 6 child who played the piano.

Additional performances included a KS1 performance of magicians and a Year 6 child telling jokes. They also had some additional singing from a Year 5 pupil and Year 6 pupils.

Saima said: “Parents have been involved with helping them practice at home. Pupils have been engaged and eager to showcase their talents, they have spent playtimes and lunchtimes rehearsing on the playground and the classroom in preparation for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff have thoroughly enjoyed the process too – it has also been nice for teachers who have taught a child in previous years to see the progression. We have been blown away by the raw talent we have been able to celebrate.”

Businesses in the area chipped in to help provide prizes for the final acts – including free fish and chips for a total of four people from Hatters (Dunstable Road), and free boxes of deluxe cupcakes and brownies from Iyzahs bakes.