Luton primary school hosts ‘wonderful’ first talent show
Pupils at a primary school in Luton showcased their marvellous skills in a recent talent show.
Leagrave Primary School held its first talent show and the final acts were voted through by children and staff. Saima Arif, Year 2 teacher and music lead at the school said: “Pupils were notified about an upcoming talent show and were asked to practice over the Christmas holidays ready for auditions when they come back in January.
“Children then auditioned in class where they were filtered by the class teachers. I then held auditions with another member of staff and filtered them further. I selected some pupils per year group and we held the semi-final.”
The final took place yesterday (March 27), and the four acts were a Year 3 child performing a solo act, a group performance in Year 4 consisting of three girls and one boy, a Year 5 solo performance, and a Year 6 child who played the piano.
Additional performances included a KS1 performance of magicians and a Year 6 child telling jokes. They also had some additional singing from a Year 5 pupil and Year 6 pupils.
Saima said: “Parents have been involved with helping them practice at home. Pupils have been engaged and eager to showcase their talents, they have spent playtimes and lunchtimes rehearsing on the playground and the classroom in preparation for this.
"Staff have thoroughly enjoyed the process too – it has also been nice for teachers who have taught a child in previous years to see the progression. We have been blown away by the raw talent we have been able to celebrate.”
Businesses in the area chipped in to help provide prizes for the final acts – including free fish and chips for a total of four people from Hatters (Dunstable Road), and free boxes of deluxe cupcakes and brownies from Iyzahs bakes.
Deputy head Victoria James said: “What a show our pupils put on! We had musical performances, dance routines, and comedy that made us all laugh. We were so proud of each act and it was wonderful to watch the many talents of the pupils at Leagrave.”