Luton primary school pupils get creative in the kitchen thanks to appliance manufacturer

Pupils at a primary school in Luton made vegetable samosas earlier this week thanks to help from a manufacturer based in the town.

Pupils at Downside Primary were the lucky beneficiaries of a new initiative launched by Luton-based applicance manufacturer Electrolux to coincide with its 100th anniversary.

Electrolux is aiming to take action on what it describes as ‘food-related challenges’ and one of these is to inspire children to develop better food habits and sustainable ways of cooking.

With help from Electrolux staff, Cook School, helped 300 pupils from Downside Primary on Chaul End Lane make oven-baked vegetable samosas - a cost-effective recipe designed to minimise food waste and created especially for children to recreate for their families at home.

Chris George, UK head of marketing for Electrolux said: “We know that 28% of 2-15 year olds in England are estimated to be overweight or obese.

“Research shows that children who learn to cook at a young age tend to make healthier food choices throughout their life.

“With this in mind, Zanussi and Cook School will team up to host weekly cooking classes to inspire better choices for children and families across the UK and in turn make a real, positive difference to childhood obesity, diabetes and food wastage.”

Amanda Grant, founder of Cook School said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Zanussi who share our passion to make a profound and positive impact on children’s lives.

“With the much-valued volunteers from Electrolux and mobile Zanussi ovens, we’re really excited to bring Cook School classes to Luton primary schools.

“Longer term, this partnership means Cook School will reach more schools and therefore help more children and families in the UK.

“2019 is just the beginning and by the end of 2020 we will deliver weekly Zanussi Cook School classes in at least 30 schools nationwide to empower children and their families to make healthier and more sustainable eating choices.”

Following the Luton launch, the initiative will be rolled out nationwide, with Zanussi and Cook School providing weekly cooking classes to ten schools in September 2019.

Two more primary schools in the town can also look forward to days with Electrolux and Cook School - St Joseph’s Catholic Junior School on Gardenia Avenue on Tuesday July 9 and St Margaret’s on Rotheram Avenue on Friday July 12.