Luton primary school welcomes children back to nursery after refurbishment

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:21 BST
The nursery was reopened. Picture: Kayleigh McAllisterplaceholder image
The nursery was reopened. Picture: Kayleigh McAllister
Staff at a primary school in Luton have welcomed back their nursery children after a major renovation.

Pupils and families returned to Chantry Primary Academy’s nursery yesterday (Monday) after it had been closed to expand the early years provision.

The expansion means the nursery can now teach up to 81 children, including now offering places for two-year-olds to learn at the academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project was made possible thanks to funding from the Department for Education.

To mark the opening, Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, visited the nursery.

Headteacher, Miss Hussain, said, "We are extremely proud of our renovated nursery. It offers an open and nurturing space where children can flourish, learn and grow -laying strong foundations for future success."

Related topics:LutonSarah Owen
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice