Luton private hire driver loses appeal against revoked licence over "inappropriate behaviour"

A taxi driver has lost his appeal against Luton Borough Council’s decision to revoke his licence after it was told he had behaved inappropriately towards a female passenger.

The council revoked Achadur Rahman’s Private Hire Drivers licence in May 2023.

Mr Rahman, of Whitby Road in Luton, appealed the council’s decision – but the appeal was dismissed at Luton Magistrate’s Court and costs of £1,612.90 were awarded to Luton council.

The court heard evidence from the council that he was “not a fit and proper person to hold the licence”.

In a statement, the council said: “The court decided the council was not wrong in their decision to immediately revoke the licence in the interests of the protection of public safety, and therefore dismissed the appeal.”

It added: “The council has a duty to ensure that any person to whom they grant a taxi or private hire vehicle driver’s licence is a fit and proper person to be a licensee and the safeguarding of the public is paramount.”

Cllr Maria Lovell portfolio holder responsible for community safety at Luton Council said, “We have a duty to ensure public safety and confidence in our licenced drivers. If we believe a licensed driver is failing, we will not hesitate to take action and in this case it meant revoking his licence.