Luton production company wins award at Stockholm City Film Festival with climate change story

A Luton filmmaker has scooped an international award for his powerful feature looking at the impact of climate change on people in Bangladesh.

Moazzem Hussain, who has lived in Luton for more than 30 years, runs the Creative Vision, a community group that has promoted arts and awareness in the town for nearly two decades.

Creative Vision has produced numerous short films highlighting social issues like recycling, extremism and community cohesion.

But its latest project has been very personal – a self-funded, full-length film focusing on the consequences of climate change on one of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

Moazzem, inset, and the shooting of the film. Picture: Moazzem Hussain

Shot in Bangladesh with a local cast and crew, the two-hour production shines a light on Moazzem’s home country and how it is rapidly changing the way its people live and survive.

He explained: “Bangladesh is extremely vulnerable because of rising sea levels and extreme weather, which destroy livelihoods.”

The country is bordered by India and Myanmar, with its southern coast on the Bay of Bengal in the northeastern Indian Ocean. With low-lying lands, the nation is particularly at risk from rising sea levels.

The Climate Reality Report estimates that by 2050, one in every seven people in Bangladesh will be displaced by climate change.

And with a projected 19.6 inch (50 cm) rise in sea level, Bangladesh could lose around 11 per cent of its land by then. Up to 18 million people may have to migrate because of sea-level rise alone.

The film looks at how climate change is threatening the country’s agriculture-based economy, industry and lives of millions.

Moazzem said: “We try to show the effect happening in Bangladesh… It's a sort of prayer to the international community that everybody has some responsibility.

“People in richer countries often don’t see what’s happening on the ground. But people in Bangladesh are losing their homes, their work, their way of life.”

​He wrote the story before it was adapted into a screenplay and filming began last year, taking around six months to complete.

​He explained: “It was personally funded,” he said. “We’ve been running this organisation for a long time, and we wanted to do something that could benefit everyone.”

Last month, Creative Vision took away the Best Feature Film title at the Stockholm City Film Festival.

He said: “Recognition from outside and inside feels like you’re over the moon. It gives you strength and encouragement to do more.”

Following on from its Stockholm success, Creative Vision are in talks with streaming services to get the the film to a worldwide audience.

Moazzem added: “Our ambition is for people around the world to see it — not just in cinemas here or in Bangladesh.”