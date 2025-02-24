Luton PSCO given special award for supporting Sikh community

A police community support officer (PCSO) has been given a special award for his support of Luton’s Sikh community.

PCSO Danny McHugh was presented with a certificate in recognition for helping the work of Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat.

Danny was at the awards event and had been handing out community awards at the centre’s birthday celebration. At the end of the night, it was his turn to be surprised when he was given his own award, highlighting his support and friendship of the community over the last 12 months.

He said: “I love working in Luton as we have different communities living side by side and it is that diversity and cultural richness that makes the town so special to me.

PCSO Danny McHugh at Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

“I was quite shocked when I received this award, as being recognised for doing my job is a very special thing. However, any award I receive, is a reflection of the whole of the Cohesion team, because it’s the sheer hard work of everyone that allows me the time to engage with our communities.”

Last year, Danny was named as the force’s ‘PSCO of the Year’.

Inspector Vick Sanghera said: “It's amazing to see Dan being recognised by our communities for his efforts. Having worked with Dan for a number of years, I'm always amazed by the passion he shows to support our communities and in helping to build trust and confidence in Bedfordshire Police.

“This is not the first time I have seen Dan being recognised by our communities, which is testament to his passion and professionalism. Well done Dan.”