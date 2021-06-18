Luton pub backs anti-bullying campaign with 10-year-old Alfie's poster

Alfie, 10, shows his poster with Brewery Tap landlady Gabrielle McKeown

The Brewery Tap on Park Street teamed up with 10-year-old Alfie, who is working towards becoming an Anti-Bullying Ambassador with charity The Diana Award.

According to landlady Gabrielle McKeown, Alfie's 'Stop Bullying' poster has already yielded results.

Gabrielle said: "A lady came up to us about some comments from another table that had made her uncomfortable and we were able to sort that out.

"She told us she'd seen the poster and felt able to come up to the bar and report it.

"Just having one person feel more confident about speaking out makes all the difference.