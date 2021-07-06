Luton pub football team vies to win 'Pub Cup' trophy at Wembley

Globe FC manager Aaron Pearson (left) and team captain Callum Lee (right)

The Globe Football Club was formed last year and competes in the North Home Counties Sunday Football League.

Regulars at the pub on Union Street raised over £1,000 to kit the team out with new football strips.

Team captain Callum Lee said: “There were a few people saying there used to be a pub team years ago. We thought, ‘Why don’t we start a new team?

“We rounded up a few friends and now there’s about 20 of us. We play seven aside when we have a match.”

Manager Aaron Pearson said: “We were going to compete for the BT Cup last year, and then Covid happened and we went into lockdown.

"That was disappointing but now we’re back up and running - there’s a lot of organisation that’s gone into this.

“We all know what a hard time pubs have had and so this has been something positive for everyone. The regulars have been very encouraging.”

"It's a community place, the lads reflect that as well and we all like the vibe of the pub."

Callum added: “It’s great pub and a great team. When we’re not playing, a lot of us come to drink here!”

The team practices at Wigmore Park in summer and at PlayFootball in Stopsley during winter. Callum and Aaron are assisted by team treasurer James Ryan.

The Globe FC plays its first match in the Pub Cup against Bisham Abbey on July 21.