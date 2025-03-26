Luton pub wins South Beds CAMRA’s Pub of the Year for second year running

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

For a second year in a row, a beloved High Town pub has been awarded South Beds CAMRA’s highest honour.

The Bricklayers Arms has been named as the Pub of the Year, after first being given the title in 2024 for the first time in its 200-year history.

This came just weeks before its former landlady of 38 years pulled her final pint behind the bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Taylor handed the keys over to Mariana ‘Maz’ Brown, the new landlady at the Hatters’ pub.

Earlier this year, the pub was named as Camra's Pub of the Year for South Bedfordshire for the first time in its 200-year history, just before its landlady pulled her last pint after 38 years behind the bar. There are sports TVs in both bars, and a weekly quiz on a Monday. There are six handpumps with guests beers, as well as Belgian beers and real ciders.placeholder image
Earlier this year, the pub was named as Camra's Pub of the Year for South Bedfordshire for the first time in its 200-year history, just before its landlady pulled her last pint after 38 years behind the bar. There are sports TVs in both bars, and a weekly quiz on a Monday. There are six handpumps with guests beers, as well as Belgian beers and real ciders.

Maz, who also runs Browns Books, said: “I was delighted to be told we had been nominated, so to then find out we had won was just wonderful. Choosing the beers we sell, looking after them and deciding what goes on when is actually really enjoyable, and very rewarding when customers are happy.

"To be recognised for our efforts means the world to both myself, Sim (Simon Dimmock – her business partner) and the whole team.”

Gordon Beech, from South Beds CAMRA, said: “Our Pub of the Year is decided by members voting from a small selection of qualifying pubs. Again this year The Brickies received the most votes. This reflects how well Maz, in her first year as landlady, has maintained the high standards set by Alison over many years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub will be given a certificate on April 11, during the Brickies’ beer festival. Maz invited “everyone to pop in between 10-14 April and enjoy the carefully selected range of beer, cider and snacks that we'll have on. "

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice