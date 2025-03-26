Luton pub wins South Beds CAMRA’s Pub of the Year for second year running
The Bricklayers Arms has been named as the Pub of the Year, after first being given the title in 2024 for the first time in its 200-year history.
This came just weeks before its former landlady of 38 years pulled her final pint behind the bar.
Alison Taylor handed the keys over to Mariana ‘Maz’ Brown, the new landlady at the Hatters’ pub.
Maz, who also runs Browns Books, said: “I was delighted to be told we had been nominated, so to then find out we had won was just wonderful. Choosing the beers we sell, looking after them and deciding what goes on when is actually really enjoyable, and very rewarding when customers are happy.
"To be recognised for our efforts means the world to both myself, Sim (Simon Dimmock – her business partner) and the whole team.”
Gordon Beech, from South Beds CAMRA, said: “Our Pub of the Year is decided by members voting from a small selection of qualifying pubs. Again this year The Brickies received the most votes. This reflects how well Maz, in her first year as landlady, has maintained the high standards set by Alison over many years.”
The pub will be given a certificate on April 11, during the Brickies’ beer festival. Maz invited “everyone to pop in between 10-14 April and enjoy the carefully selected range of beer, cider and snacks that we'll have on. "
