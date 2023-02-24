Luton pupils attend Future Leaders Conference in Belfast
Visit was organised by Luton Irish Forum with Co-operation Ireland
The impact of the Good Friday Agreement was one of several topical issues addressed at a Future Leaders Conference in Belfast, attended by seven Cardinal Newman pupils.
But there was also time to take in the Peace Walls and pose for a picture by the statue of Irish legend Finn McCool, who is alleged to have created the Giants Causeway after lobbing rocks at another mythical character.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The visit was organised by Luton Irish Forum in partnership with Co-operation Ireland.
The Year 12 students learned how important negotiation and public relations skills are for a successful outcome in any campaign for social change.
They also took part in mental health work shops designed to help young people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The group met other teenagers from the Finglas Youth Resource Centre and heard about projects in Cork, Roscommon and Belfast.
Cardinal Newman headteacher Andrew Bull said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for these students to look into their heritage, experience a vast range of opportunities and meet other young people. Thank you to LIF for making this happen and enabling these students to develop skills to be leaders of the future.”
LIF spokesperson Elleesa Rushby described the pupils as ‘our Magnificent Seven’ and added: “They were totally engaged and enthusiastic about what they could bring to the conference.”
Luton Irish Forum is a charity designed to promote Irish identity, culture and heritage and improve the quality of life of the Irish community and others in Luton. It aims to help everyone in need, poverty or distress – not only those of Irish descent – through advice and information.