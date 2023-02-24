Cardinal Newman pupils pose with a statue of mythical Irish legend Finn McCool at Belfast airport

The impact of the Good Friday Agreement was one of several topical issues addressed at a Future Leaders Conference in Belfast, attended by seven Cardinal Newman pupils.

But there was also time to take in the Peace Walls and pose for a picture by the statue of Irish legend Finn McCool, who is alleged to have created the Giants Causeway after lobbing rocks at another mythical character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visit was organised by Luton Irish Forum in partnership with Co-operation Ireland.

Young people hold up placards promoting mental health at the Future Leaders Conference organised by Co-operation Ireland

The Year 12 students learned how important negotiation and public relations skills are for a successful outcome in any campaign for social change.

They also took part in mental health work shops designed to help young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group met other teenagers from the Finglas Youth Resource Centre and heard about projects in Cork, Roscommon and Belfast.

Cardinal Newman headteacher Andrew Bull said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for these students to look into their heritage, experience a vast range of opportunities and meet other young people. Thank you to LIF for making this happen and enabling these students to develop skills to be leaders of the future.”

LIF spokesperson Elleesa Rushby described the pupils as ‘our Magnificent Seven’ and added: “They were totally engaged and enthusiastic about what they could bring to the conference.”