Luton pupils get in the festive spirit with Christmas carols

The choir from a Luton school have been singing in the community to get everyone ready for the festive season.

The Ferrars Academy School Choir performed at St Hugh's Church Centre, where they held their Christmas lunch, the children got everyone singing along to the Christmas carols.

The choir then took a trip to Sainsbury's in Dunstable where they entertained shoppers and helped the fundraising team from the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital raise money for the Neonatal Parent Accommodation.

The last performance was at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital where the choir performed to a large audience of family, friends, hospital staff, patients and visitors.