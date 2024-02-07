News you can trust since 1891
Luton quiz whizzes wanted for new series of BBC Two’s Mastermind

Do you have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
Clive Myrie on the set of Mastermind. Picture: PRESSEYEClive Myrie on the set of Mastermind. Picture: PRESSEYE
Are you looking to flex your general knowledge muscles? Or maybe you’ve outgrown your local pub quiz? BBC Two show Mastermind is looking for its next contenders for its newest series.

Hat Trick and Hindsight Productions are looking to cast people from “under-represented groups” and have invited people across the UK to apply. The company said: “Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible. We are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.

"As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved.”

You can apply by clicking this link or emailing this address here. After submitting your application, a member of the casting team may get in touch to organise a video call audition, which includes a general knowledge quiz and questions about your Specialist Subjects. Applications close on May 10.

