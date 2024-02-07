Clive Myrie on the set of Mastermind. Picture: PRESSEYE

Are you looking to flex your general knowledge muscles? Or maybe you’ve outgrown your local pub quiz? BBC Two show Mastermind is looking for its next contenders for its newest series.

Hat Trick and Hindsight Productions are looking to cast people from “under-represented groups” and have invited people across the UK to apply. The company said: “Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible. We are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.

"As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved.”