Luton rail passengers warned to expect delays and crowding as workers go on strike

Rail passengers are being warned that they should only travel if necessary as rail workers go on strike next week.

RMT members at Network Rail and UK train operators are set to strike on Wednesday, July 27 – with disruption expected to spill over into the following morning.

Operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has warned there will be very few trains, with crowding expected, particularly on last trains, and possible delays. Gatwick Express will not operate although the airport will have a limited Southern and Thameslink service.

Delays and overcrowding are expected

And trains will start later than usual on July 28 – from around 7.15am – with an amended service.

On Wednesday trains will start running at around 7.30am and finish between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Morning trains are likely to be very busy and customers are recommended to travel later, plan their journeys and check again before travelling.

Online journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk will be updated at the weekend.

How will services be affected?

There will be a skeleton service of around 25% of normal on July 27 with many lines closed altogether. There will also be a reduced service based on an amended Sunday timetable (about 60% of weekdays) on the day following the strike – 28 July – due to the late start-up and impact of the previous day. Crowding and delays are expected throughout.

Trains will start later and finish earlier. First and last train times at specific stations will vary considerably along each route with the last trains of the day as early as 4.30pm in places. If attempting to travel, then check timetables from Saturday for Wednesday 27 July and Sunday for Thursday 28 July.

Services will be as follows:

JULY 27

St Pancras International and Luton

Two trains per hour will run between St Pancras International and Luton, calling at St Pancras International, Kentish Town, West Hampstead Thameslink, Cricklewood, Hendon, Mill Hill Broadway, Elstree & Borehamwood, Radlett, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton.

Services between St Pancras International and Bedford

Two trains per hour will run between St Pancras International and Bedford, calling at St Pancras International, West Hampstead Thameslink, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, Leagrave, Harlington, Flitwick and Bedford only.

King’s Cross and Peterborough

Two trains per hour will run between King’s Cross and Peterborough, calling at King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Arlesey, Biggleswade, Sandy, St Neots, Huntingdon and Peterborough only.

Can I get a replacement bus?As the strike is affecting the whole country, GTR will be unable to provide alternatives such as replacement buses and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators.