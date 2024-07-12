Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data was revealed which towns and cities are filled with the most people hoping to become social media stars, and Luton has made the top 10.

A new research by online card game site, Hearts.co, analysed nationwide Google searches around starting an ‘influencing’ career to reveal where the most keen people are. It found that Luton was the tenth place in the country for people searching how to become the next big social media stars.

Luton averaged 94.4 monthly searches per 100,000 people related to becoming an influencer, which is 25 per cent higher than the national average.

What is an influencer? The term is used to describe a person, usually with a substantial social media following, who ‘influences’ potential buyers of a product or service by promoting or recommending the items online.

TikTok influencers Florin Vitan and Alessia Lanza perform a video for TikTok. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Social media influencing has become a big business, and in 2023, the global influencer marketing value reached $21.1 billion.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Hearts.co says: “With the influencer lifestyle offering the opportunity to earn a high salary, choose your own hours and work remotely, it has fast become a popular career choice.

"This is especially true for the younger generation, as many already live their lives very publicly online anyway, so being able to earn a living from it makes influencing a dream job.

"However, whilst working as an influencer does have numerous positives, it also has its downsides, such as a lack of job security. This risk likely deters many people from making it their full-time work and instead opt to carry it out as a side hustle."