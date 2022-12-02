Luton rapper Tymeless whose latest single Talk About it has had more than two million hits on social media

He’s been making music for over a decade but this is the first time Luton rapper Tymeless has used his own issues in a song.

His new deeply biographical single Talk About It has been making a splash across social media and has accumulated more than two million views across Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook.

Advertisement

He’s had thousands of comments from others who are struggling, thanking him for being so open and saying that as a result, they’ve been able to address their own feelings.

Tymeless says: “I’ve suffered some losses in my life that have really affected me mentally and this was my chance to finally open up.

"It was cathartic for me and the fact it is helping so many people has been such a blessing. Supporting mental health is something very important to me.”

The Stopsley-based former Putteridge High pupil recently lost his uncle, the primary male figure in his family after his father left home when 30-year-old Tymeless was young.

Advertisement

Talk About it has been described as raw, gritty and refreshingly honest and it certainly seems to have struck a chord.

Mental health – and the knock-on effects of the current cost-of-living crisis – is big news in Britain with the NHS reporting that one in four adults and one in 10 children experience mental illness.

Advertisement

With this in mind, Tymeless is remixing Part 2 of the single with renowned singer Chris Nichols whose music has been heard on Love Island, SoccerAM and The Voice. It will be released on December 16.