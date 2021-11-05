Luton residents welcome to attend Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations this year

On November 11 and 14 respectively, Luton will once again be able to commemorate Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

This year will be particularly poignant as the British Legion will celebrate 100 years of its Poppy Appeal. With the exception of last year, supporters have been a familiar sight in towns and cities across the country collecting money to be used to assist service personnel and their families.

On Armistice Day, November 11 a brief service will be held outside the Town Hall War Memorial. At 11am the Last Post will be played before a two minutes’ silence which itself will be concluded by The Reveille.

Wreaths at Luton War Memorial

Remembrance Sunday will follow its usual pattern with a parade leaving Park Street West at 10.45am and marching towards the Town Hall for a short service beginning at 11am. This will include a time of silence, prayers, exhortations from civic leaders and the laying of wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial.

Both events will be conduct with Covid-19 safety in mind and members of the public attending are encouraged to be aware of and respect others who are present.

Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of the Council, said: “As a result of the pandemic in 2020, residents were directed towards national commemoration events online or on the television. This year we are pleased to be able to hold services much as we have traditionally done in the past. All those who wish to join the service in person will be most welcome.