Luton Retail Park's Argos to close for good this weekend
The last day of trading for the unit on Gipsy Lane will be Saturday, June 8.
An Argos spokesperson said, “As we continue with our plan to transform Argos and offer even more convenient ways to shop with us, we are reducing the number of standalone Argos stores we operate while opening more Argos stores and collection points within Sainsbury’s. As part of this plan, and regular reviews of our property estate, we have made the difficult decision to close our Luton Gipsy Lane store."
It is not known how many employees have lost their jobs. But the spokesperson added: “We appreciate it will be an unsettling time for everyone this affects and we have been doing everything we can to support our colleagues since the closure was announced. This has included exploring opportunities to redeploy within Sainsbury’s and Argos.”