The Argos store in Luton Retail Park will close its doors for the final time this weekend.

The last day of trading for the unit on Gipsy Lane will be Saturday, June 8.

An Argos spokesperson said, “As we continue with our plan to transform Argos and offer even more convenient ways to shop with us, we are reducing the number of standalone Argos stores we operate while opening more Argos stores and collection points within Sainsbury’s. As part of this plan, and regular reviews of our property estate, we have made the difficult decision to close our Luton Gipsy Lane store."

