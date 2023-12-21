Rev. Canon David Kesterton (inset), with a pride flag outside a church. Picture: David Kesterton and ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

A Luton reverend has invited same-sex couples in the town to meet with the clergy for a relationship blessing after the Church of England authorised the practice.

While Rev Canon David Kesterton, vicar at the parish of All Saints with St Peter and dean of Luton, reiterates that the ceremony is not a marriage, he says it is open to all who want God’s blessing. He explained: “There are some recent prayers that have been authorised by the Church of England that can be used in an ordinary service to give a blessing for somebody who is in a same-sex couple relationship.

“While it's important to note that this isn't a marriage ceremony, we believe in the opportunity to celebrate committed, loving relationships in all their diverse forms. Like the broader Church, clergy in Luton hold different perspectives on this matter.”

On December 17, gay and lesbian couples began getting blessings from the church. This is a controversial topic for those within the establishment.

Rev. David said: “[The clergy] have not been fully accepting of LGBTQIA plus people who are in relationships and this step is actually saying we want to acknowledge you and affirm you when you're in a committed relationship as we would do with somebody who's heterosexual.”