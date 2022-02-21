Luton Rugby Club unveils latest plans for relocation from Newlands Road to alternative site

An artist's view of the planned new clubhouse

Luton Rugby Club has outlined its plans for a second round of public consultation about its plans to relocate from its current grounds at Newlands Road to land off Sundon Road, Lower Sundon.

The club plans to develop the new site into a modern rugby facility with multiple pitches and a clubhouse, and to redevelop the old home ground for residential housing.

Public and statutory consultation for the club’s original planning application began in 2019 and, following a review of the feedback collected during this initial consultation, the club decided to withdraw its planning application to allow more time to consider potential revisions to its proposals.

Over the last two years, it says it has made significant changes to its plans as a result of feedback from the members of the public, councillors and stakeholders. It says these changes have addressed many of the issues raised during the original consultation process and have helped to significantly enhance the club’s overall proposals.

Now, in advance of the club submitting its revised planning application for the new grounds in spring 2022, members of the public are being invited to attend a public exhibition.

Details of the public exhibitions, which will take place at Sundon Village Hall, Streatley Road, Sundon,, are as follows:

1pm – 7pm on Friday 25th February

9am – 1pm on Saturday 26th February