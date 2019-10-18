Luton's 100 busiest roads to be closed to allow deep clean

Luton Borough Council will be operating a programme of deep cleans starting this month in areas of the town where street parking prevents the cleaning of drains and mechanical sweeping.

Over a 100 roads will be closed between now and next Spring, and residents in those affected streets will be required to remove their vehicles for one day.

This will give the council the opportunity to undertake the works; sweeping the roads and footpaths, cleaning the storm water drains, clearing away the litter and weeds, removing any graffiti on the highway and cleaning any signs that need attention.

Any potholes found in the road will also be repaired.

These cleaning works rely on the residents working with the council, by ensuring that their vehicles are not parked on the roads during the periods of closure for these works.

If vehicles are not removed off the street, the council won’t be able to clean the drains, which could lead to standing water or flooding issues in the future.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for highways, said, “This work is a really important part of ensuring that our streets are clean and that the drains are working properly to alleviate flooding.

"The affected roads will be closed only once a year, a minor inconvenience for drains that work and to live in clean area.

“We do all we can to make our streets look tidy, but we need residents help us by parking elsewhere during the works and by keeping the areas where they live as pleasant as possible too. Littering and fly tipping is unacceptable and we asked that people dispose of their litter in a bin and arrange for large items to be collected.

"Anyone caught fly tipping will face a fine and possible prosecution.”

Residents in affected areas will receive written notification prior to the works starting.

For further information about the scheme please email highways@luton.gov.uk or call 01582 547056

> Residents have the option of using Luton Borough Council’s bulky waste collection service or an independent waste carrier to take bulky items away. Residents can check independent waste carriers are registered on the Environment Agency website. It is the responsibility of the householder to always choose someone who’s registered and make sure their waste is disposed of properly.