Luton’s Best at celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals and organisations

The Luton’s Best Awards, in partnership with Love Luton, celebrated the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

This year marked the 10th anniversary and Friday’s awards evening was spectacular, including fireworks, a disco and one of the lucky nominees winning a holiday for two.

People's Choice winner Roma Patsalides. CGF PHOTOGRAPHY

Since the first Luton’s Best Awards in 2009, many local businesses and leading local figures from show business, sport, politics and the arts have taken part.

Hosted by Andrew Castle, the awards attract an audience of 300.

The winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. They are whittled down to a shortlist by the judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

The winners were from all walks of life, of all ages and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite often their acts are truly extraordinary.

Outstanding Citizen: Dr Joan Bailey MBE CGF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Luton’s Best Awards and the council’s Love Luton partnership would not be possible without the fantastic support it receives from sponsors, many of whom have been involved since 2009.

The Love Luton partnership is proud to have organised these awards and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners and runners up and thank sponsors for enabling this event to happen.

During the night there were also two special recognition awards. One to Kelvin Hopkins, who was recognised for his outstanding service to Luton over the last 22 years.

The second was to Sinead McNamara, who has led and organised the awards for the last 10 years.

Luton's Best Presentation to Kelvin Hopkins

Signposts was the chosen charity from the auction and raffle, and was presented with a cheque for £5,200.

Linsey Frostick, chair of Love Luton, said: “Our 10th Luton’s Best Awards was an absolutely amazing evening. Recognising such fantastic people who give so much to the Luton community is such an honour and Love Luton are really pleased that this awards ceremony goes from strength to strength.

“Bravery, courage, lifetime achievements and sporting inspiration were all highlighted on the night at a great event hosted by Andrew Castle.

“Fireworks and a party finished a great evening and as chair of Love Luton, I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners and thank all of our sponsors and partners who make the event possible.”

The winners were: Adult Achiever – sponsored by the University of Bedfordshire, Mohammed Tariq; Best Fundraiser – sponsored by Basepoint, The Desi Ramblers; Best Volunteer – sponsored by Signature Flight Support, Liz Ryan; Care in the Community – sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick, Nela Mazilu; Child of Courage – sponsored by FCC Environment, Arriana Vararu; Community Business Person – sponsored by Engie, Lucy Nicholson; Community Company of the Year – sponsored by The Mall, Luton Business Forum; Community Project of the Year - sponsored by London Luton Airport, Bushmead Hub; Environmental Achievement - sponsored by London Luton Airport Ltd, Luton Heritage; Keeping Luton Safe – sponsored by Beds Fire, Clare Copleston and Rigerta Ahmetaj; Leisure and Culture - sponsored by The Luton Hoo, Matthew Cuthbertson; Lifetime Achievement - sponsored by Ryebridge, John Maddox; Luton in Harmony - sponsored by Active Luton, Shagufta Anwar; Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2019 – sponsored by Strawberry Star, Dr Joan Bailey MBE; Outstanding Teacher – sponsored by Bartham press, Dr Joan Bailey MBE; Service with a Smile – sponsored by TUI, Mr Minesh Sukhadiya; Sporting Inspiration – sponsored by Luton Town FC, Kayamba Prosper; Young Achiever – sponsored by Barnfield College, Roma Patsalides.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award, voted by Luton News readers from all the shortlisted nominees, was Roma Patsalides.

Other sponsors include: A-Plan Insurance; Culture Trust Luton; Team Beds and Luton; Metro Bank; JNB Publishing and easyJet.