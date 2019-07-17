Luton's Chicken George celebrates winning award at Wingjam 2019

Chicken George in Luton is celebrating after winning the People's Choice Award for best unique wing at Wingjam in Peckham.

The restaurant won the award for the mango wing, the wing is a secret menu item at the shop on Hitchin Road, Luton.

Wingjam 2019

Chicken George also came second for the ‘People’s Choice Best Hot Wing’ for a collaboration with the London street food legend ‘The Ribman’s bacon holy f**k wing’.

Wingjam is an annual chicken wing and music event in Peckham, London, and this year it was held on the first weekend of July.

Fifteen of the best wing slingers from around the country were invited to compete and had to pass the judges taste test before being awarded a place at the event.

Over the course of the weekend thousands of people came to try all of the wings and voted for their favourite hot wing and unique wing.

Chicken George at Wingjam 2019

Chicken George owner Chris Cheah said: "We are so proud to have won the award for best unique wing at Wingjam 2019 as we did it representing Luton.

"We were overwhelmed by the response from everyone who tried our wings and to beat some of the biggest and best wing slingers in the game whilst repping Luton made it even sweeter!

"This is a perfect warm up for us as we will also be competing at Wingfest on 7th and 8th September at the Olympic Stadium in London and we hope to put Luton on the map even more!

"The award winning mango wing isn’t always on the menu but if you want to try it just ask one of the Chicken George team and we will be happy to hook you up. Big up Luton!”

Chicken George at Wingjam 2019