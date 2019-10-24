Luton's Deputy Mayor honours Windrush pioneer Gwendolyn on her 93rd birthday

The Deputy Mayor of Luton paid her respects to a pioneer of the Windrush generation as she celebrated her 93rd birthday.

On October 9, Deputy Mayor Cllr Maria Lovell visited the home of Missionary Gwendolyn Campbell to pay tribute as she celebrated her 93rd birthday along with family and friends.

Lots of people paid their respects to Gwendolyn on her birthday

Cllr Lovell was accompanied on her visit by Pastor Danny Deidrick from Beulah Apostolic Church, Luton

Gwendolyn has made an enormous contribution to Luton community life as part of the first Windrush generation, arriving in 1957 from Jamaica.

A friend said: "It is very difficult to quantify the sacrifices she has made over the decades. As a pioneer indeed, she started running her own Sunday School programmes here in Luton and also in Kakkirala, India.

"In so doing, she was able to touch the lives of children and their families facing poverty, homelessness and other social problems.

"Due to her commitment, tenacity, acts of kindness and benevolence over many years, this auspicious occasion had to be recognised and celebrated."

"One of the enduring legacies of the Windrush Generation was the revival in Christian faith many African Caribbean people brought with them. The development of black-led, and black majority churches was one of the main sources they turned to in their time of need."

A new project acknowledging the immense contribution the local Windrush generation is in the works, in partnership with Luton Borough Council.