Luton's Fireworks Spectacular returns with extra sparkle

Luton's Fireworks will return to Popes Meadow for the popular annual display on Saturday, November 2, with new entertainment for visitors.

The display will be held in its usual spot on Popes Meadow and starts at 7.30pm with performances from some of Luton's popular dance schools and cultural groups taking place from 7pm.

Luton Fireworks Spectacular

At the start of the display, dance and community groups will come together to perform with a backdrop of stunning fireworks lighting up Popes Meadow.

There will also be hot food, drinks and fairground rides beforehand.

Car parking is available in all town centre car parks and disabled parking is available in the tennis courts car park in Wardown Park, which can be accessed via Stockingstone Road/Old Bedford Road. Access to Popes Meadow will be via paved footpaths.

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL), Luton Council’s airport company, has agreed to be this year’s principal sponsor, making it possible for the display to be free of charge.

While LLAL takes no part in the day-to-day running of the airport, it has a significant role to play in planning for its long-term success.

Sponsoring events like Fireworks acknowledges the ongoing support received from Luton residents who value the Popes Meadow fireworks display.

Cllr Andy Malcolm, Chair of London Luton Airport Ltd, said: “We really value the support we get from the people of Luton and are always looking for ways to say thank you.

"Luton Fireworks Spectacular has always been very popular and we are proud to be able to help make it happen again this year.

“It’s going to be a great evening, especially with the new entertainment, and it will be fantastic to see Luton residents coming together to enjoy this magnificent display and to celebrate the town.”

Bartham Group are in-kind sponsors for the display, providing publicity materials and advertising across various platforms.

The event is free entry to all and gates open at 6.30pm.

Between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday, November 2, Old Bedford Road, Knights Field, Earls Meade, The Wickets, Bowling Green Lane, Wardown Crescent, Alwyn Close, Greenside Park, Trowbridge Gardens, Havelock Road, Wensleydale, Havelock Rise and Arden place, will be closed to allow the event to take place.