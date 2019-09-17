Luton's Hat Factory to host show raising awareness about mental health

A dance theatre company is raising awareness about mental health through their show Father Figurine at The Hat Factory, in Luton, on Friday, September 20.

Oxford-based Hip Hop dance theatre company Body Politic is shining the light on the UK's current mental health epidemic in young boys and men, the show is part of their second national tour.

Father Figurine

With the current climate of mental health discussion, Father Figurine talks about the vulnerabilities in men and young boys.

Father Figurine combines spoken word poetry with hip hop dance, to explore the fractured relationship between a father and his son and their inability to healthily deal with a traumatic event.

Emma-Jane Greig, the Artistic Director of Body Politic, is looking forward to sharing Father Figurine at The Hat Factory.

She said: "I feel very honoured to be touring Father Figurine for second time this year.

"Earlier this year, this powerful piece of work was described as “meaningful” and “important” by health care professionals and audience members.

"I am really looking forward to continuing conversations around men’s mental health this Autumn, and using our work as a catalyst for change.”

Emma-Jane will be engaging in a post-show discussion with a panel of local mental health professionals.

Tickets for the show are £10 and the show is from 7.30pm till 8.45pm, for tickets call the booking office on 01582 878100.