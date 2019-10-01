Luton's Surrey Street Primary School celebrates a Good Ofsted rating

Pupils and staff at Surrey Street Primary School in Luton are celebrating after they were given a Good rating by Ofsted.

The school, on Cutenhoe Road, was inspected by Ofsted in June and was recognised as Good in all areas.

Surrey Street Primary School was rated as Good by Ofsted

Headteacher Mrs Adams said: "This is an exciting time for the school moving forwards and it reflects the relentless hard work of the staff and the ongoing support from the parents."

In the report from Ofsted it said: "Under the skilled leadership of the headteacher and senior leaders, staff have created an ethos of high expectations since the previous inspection.

"As a result of consistently good teaching and assessment, pupils learn quickly and are beginning to apply their skills across all subjects. Teachers are skilled at supporting pupils’ progress in learning, especially in English and mathematics.

"Disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND are making good progress in reading, writing and mathematics, because of the effective support they receive."

The report also included areas in which the school could improve.

It stated: "Increase the effectiveness of leadership and management by: continuing to strengthen and develop middle leaders to ensure that they hold their colleagues to account for outcomes in their areas of responsibilities and implementing plans to develop the curriculum further, so that progression in pupils’ knowledge and skills is carefully planned, in particular for science.

"Improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment by: developing pupils’ skills in mathematical reasoning and providing more opportunities for pupils to use their knowledge and skills in different contexts and further developing teaching to ensure that teachers adapt pupils’ work swiftly in response to their needs, in particular for the most able pupils."

Parents and carers who spoke informally with inspectors were positive about the school’s work. One parent stated: "I cannot imagine sending my children anywhere else."