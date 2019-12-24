Luton’s Tamil community celebrates Christmas with Festival of Lights

Luton’s Tamil community was excited to celebrate its Festival of Lights, spreading Christmas joy and good will.

On December 15, the group organised its festive programme, proudly marking its third Christmas celebration event. The community represents various countries, including Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka and Singapore, and its members volunteered their time and gave donations towards the festivities.

Father Christmas visits!

Committee member Immaculene Kumar said: “The programme commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp by our chief guests.

“The spirit of Christmas was celebrated colourfully and joyously with the speeches of our respected guests, and the children’s performances such as Bharatanatyam (classical dance), Christmas carols and dramas. We also had an orchestra.

“The children worked tremendously hard and all of them participated enthusiastically.”

The chief guests were the honourable Deputy Mayor Ms Maria Lovell and the parish priest of St Martin De Porres Church, Reverend Father Simon Penhalagan.

Dancing

Immaculene added: “The Tamil community wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

The Nativity play