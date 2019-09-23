Luton’s Wigmore Valley Park named best park in Bedfordshire

Wigmore Valley Park, in Luton, has been voted best park in Bedfordshire in the East of England Fields in Trust Best Park 2019 competition.

The park has also been named as one of the 12 most-loved parks in the East of England, park users were asked to vote between July 5, and August 19.

Big picinic at Wigmore Valley Park

The wildlife in the 70-acre park, a County Wildlife Site, includes thousands of orchids, bees, butterflies and over 60 bird species.

Lake Meadows, in Billericay, had the highest votes in the competition.

The park will receive a certificate recognising this award.

David Oakley-Hill, Co-Chair of Luton Friends of Parks and Green Spaces, said: “It’s a delight for one of our Friends groups to receive an award for this wildlife-rich park on the edge of our densely populated town, so children and adults can connect with nature and get exercise near their homes.

“If people would like to form a Friends group for their local park, please contact Parks Department.” The park was created in the 1980s when Wigmore estate was built. Council officers landscaped the closed landfill with raised paths, and planted hundreds of trees by a strip of ancient woodland.

Friends of Wigmore Park, a campaign group set up to conserve Wigmore Valley Park from the threat of development, are concerned that some in Luton Council do not recognise the role the park plays.

Luton council and London Luton Airport Ltd plan to build a second terminal, apron, new road and parking on Wigmore Valley Park.

