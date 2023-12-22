Luton school choir perform at easyJet annual Christmas event
A Luton primary school choir performed at an annual event held by easyJet.
Icknield Primary School students were invited to Luton Airport to perform ‘Feliz Navidad’ at easyJet’s annual staff party, and students signed the festive tune in British Sign Language as they sang.
Joanna Farbon, Headteacher at the school, said: “We were delighted to be invited to Luton Airport to perform for Easyjet's Annual Christmas event for their staff.
“The children worked hard to learn their Christmas songs and also learned to sign the songs using British Sign Language. We are very proud of them all.”
She added: “Matthew Bujock and Andrea Carew, their choir teachers, praised the children's determination to ensure a great performance. Merry Christmas from all at Icknield Primary School.”