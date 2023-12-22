"We are very proud of them all"

A Luton primary school choir performed at an annual event held by easyJet.

Icknield Primary School students were invited to Luton Airport to perform ‘Feliz Navidad’ at easyJet’s annual staff party, and students signed the festive tune in British Sign Language as they sang.

Joanna Farbon, Headteacher at the school, said: “We were delighted to be invited to Luton Airport to perform for Easyjet's Annual Christmas event for their staff.

A choir from Icknield Primary School performing for easyJet

“The children worked hard to learn their Christmas songs and also learned to sign the songs using British Sign Language. We are very proud of them all.”