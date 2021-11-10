Luton school creates impressive ‘Waterfall of Remembrance’

Pupils at The Meads Primary School in Luton created a ‘Waterfall of Remembrance’ to commemorate this year's Remembrance Day.

The art installation features over 500 red poppies, each one made from an empty plastic bottle by a pupil at The Meads. These were then sewn together to form a 'Waterfall of Remembrance' on display in the school garden.

Paula Carvell, the Higher Level Teaching Assistant, who organised the making of the poppies in school, said: "Respect is one of our core values as a school and Remembrance is a huge part of respect. We felt that this year we wanted to do something special to mark Remembrance Day after the last 18 months of school disruption. The Waterfall of Remembrance seemed like a great way to do this."

The Meads Primary School’s ‘Waterfall of Remembrance’ which is on display in the school’s garden.